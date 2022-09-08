South Sioux City holding candlelight vigil as part of 9/11 memorial event at Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — On Sunday evening, Siouxland residents will be able to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks during a ceremony at Freedom Park.

The South Sioux City event is slated to start at 7 p.m. and will include a candlelight vigil as well as an American flag disposal for old and damaged pieces.

"Please join us in remembering and honoring the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States and all veterans of the ongoing war in a ceremony conducted by the Fire/Rescue Department from the surrounding Tri-State Area," a press release for the event stated.

Flag disposal is being handled by American Legion and VFW posts from around Siouxland.