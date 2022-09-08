 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
South Sioux City holding candlelight vigil as part of 9/11 memorial event at Freedom Park

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Dale Barclay, a Homer Fire District firefighter, rigs an American flag to the department's aerial truck before the start of a ceremony held Friday at the Dakota City Fire Hall to honor and remember the victims of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. The event was organized by area veterans groups and fire and rescue departments and the Dakota County Sheriffs Department and the South Sioux City Police Department.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — On Sunday evening, Siouxland residents will be able to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks during a ceremony at Freedom Park. 

The South Sioux City event is slated to start at 7 p.m. and will include a candlelight vigil as well as an American flag disposal for old and damaged pieces.

"Please join us in remembering and honoring the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States and all veterans of the ongoing war in a ceremony conducted by the Fire/Rescue Department from the surrounding Tri-State Area," a press release for the event stated.

Flag disposal is being handled by American Legion and VFW posts from around Siouxland.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

