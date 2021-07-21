South Sioux City hosts regional Boys & Girls Club meeting

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The head of Boys & Girls Clubs of America will headline an annual meeting of club members from a five-state area that kicked off Wednesday in South Sioux City.

The Marriott Hotel in South Sioux City is hosting the Greater Midwest Area Council's annual meeting, which continues Thursday.

The council consists of clubs from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, which includes the Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland.

Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, will appear at the conference. Appointed to his posts in January 2012, Clark leads a network of 4,300 Boys & Girls Clubs that serve nearly 4 million young people in all 50 states, and U.S. military installations across the globe.

More than 50,000 professional staff members operate the clubs, supported by some 285,000 board and program volunteers.