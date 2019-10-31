{{featured_button_text}}
South Sioux City's KFC location, at 1902 Cornhusker Dr., reopened Wednesday, more than a month after all three of metro Sioux City's KFC locations closed without explanation. The other two KFC locations in Sioux City remain closed. 

 Mason Dockter

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The KFC location at 1902 Cornhusker Dr. in South Sioux City reopened Wednesday, more than a month after all three of metro Sioux City's KFC locations closed down

KFC announced almost three weeks ago that the South Sioux location was to re-open under new ownership

The other two KFC locations in Sioux City, along Hamilton Boulevard and Singing Hills Boulevard, remain closed. KFC has not yet acknowledged whether those closures should be regarded as permanent or temporary, and has not yet given any explanation for the closures. 

