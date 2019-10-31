SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The KFC location at 1902 Cornhusker Dr. in South Sioux City
reopened Wednesday, more than a month after all three of metro Sioux City's KFC locations closed down.
The other two KFC locations in Sioux City, along Hamilton Boulevard and Singing Hills Boulevard, remain closed. KFC has not yet acknowledged whether those closures should be regarded as permanent or temporary, and has not yet given any explanation for the closures.
Indecent Exposure Burger
An Indecent Exposure Burger is shown Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Krause's Main Street Burgers in Hinton, Iowa. The burger featured a one-pound burger patty, ham, bacon and cheese.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Spiked Bulleit Bourbon Burger
Have you ever needed a photo ID when ordering a burger? Served with Kentucky bourbon whiskey, Bar Louie's Spiked Bulleit Bourbon Burger is only available for customers age 21 and over.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Taste food truck
Malon Downs and his son, Elijah, cook hamburgers Friday, July 6, 2018, at the Taste food truck during Food Truck Friday in downtown Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Taste's island burger
Taste's Island Burger comes topped with pineapple slices and a pineapple chipotle sauce.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
Brightside Burger
Chef Sarah Byers plates a Brightside Burger inside the kitchen at the Brightside Cafe and Deli in May 2018.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Prime Rib Melt
Madonna Rose Cafe's Prime Rib Melt is an elevated version of a Patty Melt. Instead of the traditional hamburger patty, this meaty sandwich is made with shaved slice of prime rib.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Clyde's Burger
Chef Horacio Ochoa of Clyde's Grill & Pub poses for a photo with a steakhouse burger in Sioux City on Thursday, March 1, 2018.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Big Daddy burger
A Big Daddy bacon cheese burger is shown at Sugar Daddy's in North Sioux City on Aug. 27, 2015.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Key Club Steakhouse Burger
Made with blue cheese crumbles, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bacon, truffle oil and steak sauce, 1008 Key Club's Steakhouse Burger gives a unique spin to traditional bar food.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Salvage Yard Challenge
Owner Joe Junck displays the two-pound hamburger patty used in the Salvage Yard Challenge prior to cooking at Junkyard Pub 'N Grub in Hinton, Iowa, on Sept. 9, 2017.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
McDonald's Bacon Smokehouse
McDonald's Bacon Smokehouse Burger gets its "smokiness" was featured in a Weekender taste test.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Wheelhouse BBQ bacon burger
Served with house-made chips, The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill's BBQ Bacon burger has a seared beef patty, Applewood bacon, a creamy cole slaw and haystack onion strips inside a toasted Brioche bun.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Village Idiot burger
The Village Idiot Burger is seen at Castle Pub & Grill in Sioux City on May 12, 2017.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Main + Abbey pub burger
The Main + Abbey pub burger, shown in April 2017, is made with a house-ground patty, shallots, Cambozola cheese, kale, heirloom tomatoes and a cracked pepper and Parmesan aioli on a Kaiser roll.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Mad Town Booga
Topped with slow-roasted corned beef, crispy fried onions, Thousand Island dressing and your choice of cheese, the Mad Town Booga is one of the creatively named Angus beef burgers available at Tanner's Bar & Grill.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
P’s Big Beefy Burger
P's Pizza House's Big Beefy Burger, shown here in January 2017, is topped with roast beef, provolone cheese, a fried onion and a tangy bistro sauce.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Gud n Free
The house burger is seen at Gud n Free in Sioux City on July 12, 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
George's burger
Lola Reinert, 7, eats a hamburger at George's Hot Dog Shop in Sioux City on June 15, 2016.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Woudstra Meat Market
Chad Borchers, smokehouse manager at Woudstra Meat Market, stacks the hamburger patties in Orange City, Iowa, on April 7, 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
South Sioux City Hy-Vee
Tim Schieull, store director of the South Sioux City Hy-Vee, grills hamburgers during the Law Enforcement Appreciation Tailgate Party prior to the Morningside-Briar Cliff football game in 2015.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Ickey Nickel burgers
Burgers at Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, from top, lasagna burger, jalapeno burger, and bacon and cheese burger, are seen July 24, 2015.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Jalapeno pepperjack stuffed burger
Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill cook Kenny Crampton said his jalapeno pepperjack-stuffed burger, shown in 2015, was acquiring plenty of fans.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Jolly Rogers anchor burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and cheese, the Anchor Burger iswas among Jolly Rogers' most popular menu items, manager Nick Long said in a 2015 interview.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Pop-N-Docs
Alex Jank cooks a hamburger at Pop-N-Docs in Decatur, Neb in 2015.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Lue's Cheeseburger
A Lue's Cheeseburger is shown in 2015 at The Ritz at Arnolds Park, which brought it out of retirement from the former Lue's Driftwood in Okoboji.
Tim Gallagher
Clyde's steakhouse burger
A steakhouse burger at Clyde's Pub and Grill is pictured April 18, 2014, in Sioux City.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Cody's Homestead
Cody's Homestead cook Crystal Monk retrieves a chicken fillet to place on the homemade hamburger bun at the restaurant in Elk Point, South Dakota on March 6, 2014.
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal
Minervas veggie burger
A veggie burger with whole grain chips is shown at Minerva's in Sioux City in 2013.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Fair burgers
Grant Streck, of Moville, Iowa, serves a sample of his Best in Show no-mess mushroom and Swiss hamburgers during a cookout contest at the Woodbury County Fair in 2013.
Nate Robson
Kahill's Wagyu Burger
Seen in 2013 is the Wagyu Burger by executive chef Ryan Devitt at Kahill's Chophouse in South Sioux City.
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal
Red Bones Burger
A Red Bones Burger is served up at Red Bones Café in Sioux City on May 17, 2013.
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal
Iowa Cattlemen's Association
Ted Paulsrud and Kevin Carstensen of the Iowa Cattlemen's Association, cook hamburgers at the Tyson Events Center in 2012.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file
Picnic burger
Jaiden Beaulieu, 9, Sioux City, bites into a hamburger during a free public picnic featuring burgers made with the Lean Finely Textured Beef from BPI at the Tyson Events Center parking lot in March 2012.
Journal photo by Jim Lee
Rick Perry burger
Then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry eats a hamburger made with lean finely textured beef following a press conference March 29, 2012, in South Sioux City. The press conference was held to defend Beef Products Inc's. lean finely textured beef product.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Iron Hill burger
This 2012 photo shows a barbecue burger at Iron Hill Bar & Grill, located in Sioux City's Southern Hills Mall.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Labor Day Picnic
Wendell Shearer puts ketchup on his hamburger on Sept. 5, 2011, as part of the Northwest Iowa Labor Council Labor Day picnic at Riverside Park.
Journal photo by Laura Wehde
Town House burger
Kerrie Curry, owner of Curry's Town House Cafe on Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City is pictured in 2011 showing off a Town House burger and fries.
Journal photo by Tim Gallagher
Clyde's Grill and Pub
A burger and fries at Clyde's Grill and Pub are shown in this 2011 photo.
Journal photo by Jim Lee
Dugout Bar and Grill
Michelle Kane, a cook at The Dugout Bar & Grill in Ute, Iowa, prepares burgers, fries and specials like pan fried chicken during lunch hour on March 24, 2011.
Journal photo by Tim Gallagher
Tailgate food
Ponca High School boosters Tracy Anderson, right and Dan Krause flip burgers for hungry game fans prior to a game against Hartington Cedar Catholic on Sept. 23, 2010, in Ponca, Neb.
Journal photo by Jerry Mennenga
Morningside College food
Morningside College food service employees Erik Totman and Tammi Left are shown in 2010 making hamburgers and other food items at the college's dining hall.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
