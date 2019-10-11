KFC South Sioux City

South Sioux City's KFC location, at 1902 Cornhusker Dr., "will reopen in the coming weeks under new franchise ownership," according to a statement from the company. The other two KFC locations in the Sioux City metro area will remain closed for the time being. 

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The KFC restaurant in South Sioux City is expected to reopen in the coming weeks after it closed unexpectedly late last month. 

The other two KFC locations in the Sioux City metro area -- along Hamilton Boulevard and Singing Hills Boulevard in Sioux City -- are expected to remain closed. KFC has not specified whether these closures should be regarded as temporary or permanent, though signs in the restaurants' windows said the closures are "temporary." 

According to a statement from a KFC spokeswoman, the location at 1902 Cornhusker Dr. "will reopen in the coming weeks under new franchise ownership." 

All three KFCs in the Sioux City metro were closed the week of Sept. 28, with no explanation given for the closures. 

