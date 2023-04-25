SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., will be holding focus groups around the community during the week of May 8.

The South Sioux City Public Library will also begin sending out community surveys encouraging all community members and all library users to participate.

"We are exploring ideas on new library services and building improvements," library director Cicely Douglas said. "The library building is more than 20 years old."

"Every community should have the library it deserves and I want to make sure we take as many community ideas and comments into consideration as we begin to look at making changes to the library," she added.

If you'd like to complete the survey, go to surveymonkey.com/r/SSCPLPRMedia. If you'd like to participate in a focus group by calling 402-492-7545.