SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Islamic Center of Siouxland on Monday condemned the Eastern Sunday "terrorist attacks" on three Catholic churches and 4 hotels across Sri Lanka.
Officials in the South Asian island nation say seven suicide bombers from a local militant Muslim group carried out the main attacks. At least 290 people died and 500 were injured in the attacks.
"We are deeply saddened and distressed by these horrific and tragic acts of terror against innocent worshippers and places of worship and the resulting bloodshed, loss of lives and injuries to more than 500 persons," the Islamic Center said in a statement. "Such acts of indiscriminate and coordinated terror attacks are deplorable and the perpetrators of such crimes should be brought to justice fully by the authorities. We Muslims value and treasure each and every human life as equal, precious and sacred irrespective of religion, race, color. country of origin and ethnic background of such terror victims.
"Our condolences, our sympathies and our prayers are with those fallen and injured in these attacks and we equally share the grief and sadness of these victimized families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. We need to be more vigilant and active in preventing such tragedies and violent terror attacks on our places of worship all around the globe."