SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City City Council on Monday approved a police department policy for the use of body cameras by its officers.
Police Chief Ed Mahon said the policy was long in the works, and that the timing of the council's approval -- two days after a deadly officer-involved shooting outside a South Sioux City bar and liquor store -- was a coincidence. Officer Brian Van Berkum was shot and killed an armed man during a gunfight that wounded the officer.
"I don't want this linked to (officer) Brian's situation at all, because what has happened is, we were thinking about getting body cams for a long time, it's just there's quite a bit of unknown with the expense -- not so much with the cameras, but everything else," Mahon said.
For about a year, Mahon said, the department has been acquiring body cameras in a sort of package deal with its dashboard cameras. But the department has not yet begun using body cameras on its officers, because Nebraska now requires requires a written policy be implemented before officers start using body cams. The state law, for instance, requires police departments to disclose when they were turn the cameras on and off.
Now that the council has greenlighted the department's policy, the department will buy more cameras to have enough for all of officers. The department has already been testing the cameras, Mahon said.
"It's time to move out of the testing, and we're going to try to start acquiring more," he said, adding: "Alright, we're done playing with them, let's get them out there even more."
Local officials still must determine where to store the video files captured by the cameras and for what length of time before the video can be deleted.
All the department's marked patrol cars have dash cams, Mahon said -- this would presumably include the cruisers that were on scene at Los Amigos bar and liquor store during the gunfire exchange early Saturday morning. Luis A. Quinones Rosa, died as a result of his injuries in the shooting.
The council also adopted another new policy for police at Monday's meeting. Officers can now start using Narcan nasal to treat victims of opioid overdoses. Police say the spray also will protect officers if they become ill from coming in contract with deadly drugs like Fentanyl.