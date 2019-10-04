SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City continues to negotiate with Big Ox Energy on a potential purchase of the company's idled biofuels plant, and city leaders hope for a resolution by the end of the year.
"We are still looking at our options whether or not it's feasible for us to take it over and make it profitable for our citizens," South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch said. "We're near the end of the road."
Koch said he hopes for a decision in a month or two. The city, he said, is prepared to walk away if a favorable deal can't be reached to buy the plant, which had been subject to odor complaints and environmental permit violations before it ceased operations in April for maintenance and because its wastewater discharge permit was not renewed.
"Right now it's a matter of if we can come to an agreement," Koch said.
The mayor did not disclose an asking price for the plant, which was built for approximately $30 million. He said the city could access state low-interest loan programs to fund the purchase.
Kevin Bradley, Big Ox director of business and economic development, said Friday he could not comment on the negotiations.
Attorneys for Big Ox and its lenders referenced the ongoing talks in letters sent to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, which is considering revoking Big Ox's air and stormwater permits.
The NDEE had set a Sept. 9 deadline in which to make a decision on the permits, but extended it to Monday to give South Sioux City more time to decide if it will buy the plant. Big Ox and state attorneys spoke Wednesday via teleconference. In their letters, filed as exhibits, lawyers asked the state to keep the permits active to facilitate the sale.
Philip Edison, who represents Big Ox lenders, said revocation of the permits would make it harder and more expensive to reopen the plant.
Big Ox attorney William Guerry said Big Ox needs the air permit so it can continue to purge and burn off any gases remaining in the plant's anaerobic digesters. The stormwater permit also is necessary for the company to respond to any future spills or releases and address storm water runoff from its paved parking lot. Guerry offered to work with state regulators to update and improve the stormwater plan.
NDEE spokeswoman Amanda Woita said all evidence on the revocation issue has been submitted, and the hearing officer will review it and make a recommendation to agency director Jim Macy, who will make the final decision. There are no statutory deadlines by which a decision must be made, Woita said.
Koch said the permit status would not affect the city's decision whether to buy the plant.
A purchasing decision is needed soon, he said, so the city can proceed with plans to build its own wastewater treatment plant.
Prior to its shutdown, Big Ox accepted organic waste from local food and beverage manufacturers and converted it to methane for sale. Big Ox also received wastewater from other South Sioux City industries, pretreated it and discharged it to Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant.
Since then, wastewater has been routed past Big Ox to Sioux City, which earlier this year notified all metro cities that it intended to cancel their wastewater contracts, reigniting South Sioux City's talks of building its own treatment plant. Koch said South Sioux City needs its own treatment plant because of a diminishing capacity to treat wastewater from growing industries in the metro area.
If reopened, the Big Ox plant would once again pretreat wastewater from neighboring industries, enabling South Sioux City to build a smaller wastewater treatment plant, Koch said, and keep city sewer rates lower. The city also could profit from the sale of methane produced at the plant, which would be operated by a third party.
Big Ox announced on April 19 that it was suspending its biogas production operations to repair digesters that had leaked solid waste. On April 30, the plant's wastewater treatment operations were shut down after Sioux City did not renew its wastewater discharge permit, in part because the Wisconsin-based company owed more than $3 million in treatment fees, late charges and fines, a total the company is disputing.
State and federal agencies have cited Big Ox repeatedly for venting of hydrogen sulfide gas and solid waste spills, leading the NDEE, formerly known as the Department of Environmental Quality, to call for Big Ox to show why its permits should not be revoked.
Soon after Big Ox began operations in September 2016, residents living near the plant complained of odors. A class action lawsuit filed by a homeowner claims that odors from the plant are a nuisance and the result of negligence. Another 15 homeowners have individually sued the company and South Sioux City, claiming that toxic odors and gases backed up into their homes shortly after the plant began operations, causing health issues and making their homes uninhabitable.
Big Ox has filed a counterclaim placing blame for the odors and gas releases on an engineering firm and a soybean processor that was sending waste to the plant for treatment.
Koch said he knows some residents will be opposed to the city buying and reopening the plant. He said he believed that a recent public information meeting helped convince some of them that the plant could benefit the community.
"It's just going to be a matter of educating the public on why this is best for South Sioux City," Koch said.