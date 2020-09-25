 Skip to main content
South Sioux City Police asks for help locating missing endangered person
Jaden Caro

The South Sioux City Police Department is seeking help locating 19-year-old Jaden Caro, who was reported missing Thursday. 

 Provided / South Sioux City Police Department

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department on Friday afternoon requested assistance in seeking a missing endangered person. 

The department is trying to determine the whereabouts of Jaden Caro, 19, who was reported missing Thursday evening. He was last seen early Thursday morning. 

His last known locations are in the Newton and Marshalltown, Iowa, areas, and it is possible that he could be heading east toward the Chicago area. 

Caro would be driving a gray 2006 Hyundai Sonata with Nebraska license plate number 70Z545. 

Anyone with information on Caro's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Investigator Clint Nelson with the South Sioux City Police Department, at (402) 494-7565.

