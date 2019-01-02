SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department on Wednesday presented two donations as a result of recent fund-raising events to the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.
Several of the officers who participated in one or both events met with Cancer Center interim director Krista McCullough and executive assistant Sherri Rossiter at the Dakota County Law Enforcement Center and presented a $1,000 check from the department's No Shave November and December event in which officers grew out their beards for charity.
Another check for $787 was the result of October's Pink Patch Project, in which officers wore pink department patches on their uniforms to raise awareness of breast cancer and research. The South Sioux City Police Officer's Association then sold the patches. South Sioux City Police Investigator Clint Nelson said the department would soon be presenting another $307 check raised from the online sale of T-shirts as part of the project.