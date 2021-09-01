 Skip to main content
South Sioux City police searching for missing teen
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Lani Schmidt, missing teen

Schmidt

Lani Schmidt is 15 years old, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

If anyone has information about her whereabouts, contact the South Sioux City Police Department at (402) 494-7555.

