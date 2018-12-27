SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Roughly 2,850 South Sioux City residents had their electricity interrupted Thursday afternoon as a freezing drizzle pelted the area.
Nebraska Public Power District corporate communications and public relations manager Jeanne Schieffer said the pair of power outages, technically a "sub-T circuit breaker outage," began sometime around 4 p.m. Thursday. Power crews from Dakota City went out shortly after the outages were reported.
Currently, the utility company estimates the impacted customers should have their power restored by 7:05 p.m. Schieffer said the power could be restored a little earlier than that for some.
"Our crews will go out there as soon as possible," she said.