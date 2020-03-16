You are the owner of this article.
South Sioux City Public Library cancels activities, meetings because of COVID-19 concerns
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- All activities, events and meetings at the South Sioux City Public Library have been canceled indefinitely. 

According to a statement released Monday, the library will remain open Tuesday to provide computer and internet access, Wi-Fi service, research assistance and the borrowing of materials. The library is encouraging social distancing, approximately 6 feet from others. Those who are unable or reluctant to visit the library are encouraged to use the library's virtual services and call the library with reference questions.

All renewal periods have been extended for the next four weeks. The library will not be accepting donations of materials from the public until further notice.

Contact your librarians with further questions at 402-494-7545.

