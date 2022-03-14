South Sioux City receives $5 million grant for wastewater treatment plant

SIOUX CITY -- The City of South Sioux City has been awarded a $5 million grant to support the construction of its $40 million wastewater treatment plant.

The city said in a statement that it will receive the funding from the U.S. Department to Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Senate recently passed a $1.5 trillion omnibus fiscal year 2022 spending bill, which provides discretionary funding for all federal agencies, including HUD.

"I would like to thank Senator Adrian Smith and his Deputy Chief of Staff Joshua Jackson for their assistance in obtaining these much needed funds to support our wastewater treatment plant," South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch said in the statement. "These funds come at a critical time as the city upgrades and expands its ability to meet the growing demands of the city."

In addition to this grant, the statement said the project capitalizes on a nearly $12.2 million U.S Department of Commerce -- Economic Development Assistance grant and on a Nebraska Department of Environmental and Energy State Revolving Loan Fund.

The plant, which will be built next to the Missouri River and north of the Tyson Fresh Meats lagoons, will treat South Sioux City's industrial waste and could be expanded to treat waste from other Sioux City metro communities. All wastewater from South Sioux City, North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff is currently treated at Sioux City's regional wastewater treatment plant.

