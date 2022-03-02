South Sioux City receives Arbor Day Foundation grant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City has received an Arbor Day Foundation grant to support a free tree giveaway for residents.
The city said in a statement that the planting of these trees in city-owned right-of-ways will help to ensure shady, scenic and healthier neighborhoods, while conserving energy. Residents will be responsible for planting and watering their trees.
Those interested in receiving a tree can send their name, address and phone number to SSCgrants@southsiouxcity.org or mail it to Gene Maffit, Parks Director, 1615 1st Ave., South Sioux City, NE 68776 or call the Rec Department at 402-494-7535.
City staff will contact residents about picking up their trees in late spring.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.