South Sioux City residence damaged in Saturday afternoon fire

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A residence on East Seventh Street in South Sioux City was damaged by fire Saturday afternoon.

At around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, the South Sioux City Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 600 block of East Seventh Street, according to a social media post from the fire department. The first firefighters on scene found heavy smoke and fire an began "an aggressive interior attack."

The fire was determined to have begun on the exterior of the house and spread to the siding and the soffit and into the attic. The fire was accidental and is believed to have been caused by discarded smoking materials.

Both the exterior and the interior of the residence suffered extensive damage. There were no injuries suffered by the residents or by firefighters.

The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Sioux City Fire Rescue, the Dakota City Fire Department, the South Sioux City Police Department and Dakota County Emergency Management provided assistance.

