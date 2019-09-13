SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Live horse racing returns to South Sioux City on Saturday.
Atokad Park will host five races, the most since Ho-Chunk Inc. acquired the track in 2016.
Each year, Atokad offers just one day of live racing, the minimum required under state law for Nebraska tracks to simulcast races from tracks in other parts of the country.
This is the fourth year of live race under the ownership of Ho-Chunk, the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s economic development entity. In the first year, only a single race was held.
"Each year, we've gotten bigger and better," said Alexcia Boggs, director of development for Ho-Chunk.
A total of 20 horses will compete Saturday, with four thoroughbreds competing in each of the five races. Boggs said the horses come from Nebraska and several other states.
Post time for the first race is 2 p.m. They will be spaced out 20 to 30-minutes, with the final race expected to finish around 4 p.m.
A slew of family-friendly games and activities start at 1 p.m., which includes bounce houses, face painting and pony rides. A tailgate party also starts at 1 p.m., with large screen showing the Iowa-Iowa State football game, which kicks off around 3 p.m. in Ames. Food and beverage vendors will be on site throughout the day.
A "Crazy Hat" contest will start at 2:15 p.m., with a big cash prizes going to the winner. Contestants are encouraged to wear their most elegant or elaborate race day hat, like at the Kentucky Derby.
"We're trying to make it a cool community event,'' Boggs said.
Atokad dates back to 1956. Like other Nebraska thoroughbred tracks, Atokad fell on hard times starting in the 1990s as casino gambling was introduced in neighboring Iowa and the trace closed in September 2012, ending more than 50 years of live thoroughbred racing.
Ho-Chunk purchased Atokad with the hopes of eventually turning the property along Highway 77 into a casino. However, an effort to amend Nebraska’s constitution to allow casino gambling at horse tracks failed to garner enough valid signatures to make the ballot in 2016.
A Ho-Chunk-led group has started a petition drive to put a similar measure on the November 2020 general election ballot.