South Sioux City school district to offer free meals to all students this school year

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- All students enrolled at South Sioux City schools will be provided free meals during the 2021-2022 school year, the district reported this week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved the "Seamless Summer Option" program for the South Sioux City Community School District, which will furnish free meals to all enrolled students.

Applications for Free and Reduced Price meals should be completed by families "as soon as possible," according to a press release from the district, because school funding is partly dependent on the number of these applications the district receives. Only one application per family is needed.