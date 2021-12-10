 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

South Sioux City Schools dismissing at noon today for winter weather

  • 0
Snowman

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- It's a half day.

Early Friday morning, South Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Todd Strom gave word in a press release that: South Sioux City Schools will be dismissed at noon today because of the forecasted weather conditions. 

"Activities and practices are also canceled," Strom said in his release.

Thursday morning, South Sioux City's Public Works Department made a declaration that all throughout Friday, until 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, there will be a snow emergency in town which means that parking is prohibited in areas designated as "snow emergency routes." 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Lee Enterprises rejects takeover bid from Alden hedge fund

Lee Enterprises rejects takeover bid from Alden hedge fund

News publisher Lee Enterprises, which owns the Sioux City Journal, has rejected a takeover bid from the Alden Global Capital hedge fund that is one of the largest news owners in the US and has a reputation for intense cost cuts and layoffs:

Watch Now: Related Video

Parachute fail! Woman survives fall in a 'twist' of fate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News