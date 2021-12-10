South Sioux City Schools dismissing at noon today for winter weather

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- It's a half day.
Early Friday morning, South Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Todd Strom gave word in a press release that: South Sioux City Schools will be dismissed at noon today because of the forecasted weather conditions.
"Activities and practices are also canceled," Strom said in his release.
Thursday morning, South Sioux City's Public Works Department made a declaration that all throughout Friday, until 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, there will be a snow emergency in town which means that parking is prohibited in areas designated as "snow emergency routes."