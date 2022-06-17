South Sioux City Senior Center needs volunteers to open up again

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Senior Center has closed its doors, but is working on a plan to reopen, according to a statement from the city.

Approximately 90 seniors/homebound individuals are served at the center, 1501 West 29th St., and with home delivered meals. The city has agreed to assist the center with reopening efforts.

The statement said the center needs to recruit volunteers to help deliver meals, replace its delivery van and fill the following part-time paid positions: director, cook and office manager. Monetary donations will also be needed to assist in the startup of the center.

Those interested in helping with the center's reopening can contact the city administrator's office at 402-494-7517.

