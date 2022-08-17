South Sioux City Senior Center receives $20,000 challenge grant from Regina Roth

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City Senior Center's push to rebuild and reopen picked up some major momentum this week.

On Wednesday morning, the board of directors for the facility, which has been closed since June 6, announced the agency received a $20,000 "challenge grant" from local businesswoman and philanthropist Regina Roth.

Roth's challenge grant will match dollar-for-dollar all subsequent donations to the center, up to $20,000.

"We are very grateful for Regina Roth’s investment in our agency in a way that encourages others to deepen their support," the center's board of directors said in a news release.

The center at 1501 W. 29th St. had to shutter earlier this year due to an increase in requests for services (due to the pandemic), rising costs for things like fuel for Meals on Wheels drivers, funding issues and a loss of volunteers. As many 90 area seniors were served by the food program, each day, during the week.

Since the center closed, the board, headed now by Randy Rahn, and community members have been working in concert with the city to craft a strategy for getting back open. South Sioux City Administrator Lance Hedquist said previously the city and the board are meeting two times a week to discuss plans.

"This is a very high priority for the community," Hedquist said in early July. "We are still establishing a financial budget, but we have had some people come forward to volunteer and get paid jobs."

Center officials noted in Wednesday's news release a total kitchen upgrade is necessary for the building to be brought up to code.