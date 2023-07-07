SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Almost six months of renovation at the South Sioux City Senior Center will be recognized later this month with a ribbon-cutting event.

At 1 p.m. on July 13, the South Sioux City Senior Center is holding a "grand re-opening" after work on the food service area, entrance and handicapped accessibility put the building out of commission for about half a year.

"The Senior Center is happy to be back in business serving noon meals Tuesday through Friday and having two dinner/dances a month on Friday evenings with live bands for your dancing and listening pleasure," a release from the Senior Center stated.

Lois Daniels and Clara Woten Lois Daniels, left, and Clara Woten sit on a bench outside the South Sioux City Senior Center.

South Sioux City Senior Center Empty folding chairs line tables at the South Sioux City Senior Center. Volunteers and city officials are working to reopen the center, which …

During the renovation period, the city of South Sioux City allowed the Senior Center to make use of the South Sioux City Fire Hall, according to the release.

The contractor work came from Nelson Construction and Development while funding for the renovation work came from the donations of private citizens and a grant for $508,649. In August 2022, Regina Roth, a local philanthropist and Beef Products Inc. co-founder, offered a $20,000 challenge grant to help with reconstruction efforts.

In June 2022, the Senior Center, which is located at 1501 W. 29th St., had to shutter because of an increase in request for services (caused by the COVID-19 pandemic), a surge in the price of fuel for Meals on Wheels drivers, a loss of volunteers and funding issues.