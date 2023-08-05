SOUTH SIOUX CITY — After being forced to close its doors over a year ago, the South Sioux Senior Center is back and newly renovated, hosting visitors once again.
“We’re loving it,” said Lorene Moyse, who has been attending events at the senior center for more than 15 years. “It’s just been a really nice upgrade.”
The center officially closed June 6, 2022, due to a combination of factors from a lack of funding and willing volunteers to parts of the building itself not being up to code. It reopened last month.
The center received a grant from the city of South Sioux to remodel the building, which includes a new kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Several repairs were made to the older parts of the building. It was not a complete remodel, however, but more of an upgrade.
“Everything is slowly falling back into place,” said Beverly Bates, the center’s new director as of May. “But we are happy to be back home, all under one roof again."
Senior Center cook Patrick McKeever laughs while serving congregate meals at the South Sioux City Senior Center, 1501 W 29th St. The center re…
New and improved
Another significant factor contributing to the center’s closing was that it routinely failed kitchen inspections. When the center bought the building in the 1990s, not much had been done with the kitchen. So, when officials decided they wanted to remodel parts of the building, the kitchen became a focal point.
“It was basically a total gut,” said senior center board member Bill Garvey Sr. “There was maybe one stainless steel table out of the whole that was usable, salvageable.”
With an empty room, they were also able to arrange all their new appliances in a way that would allow prep, cooking and serving flow much easier than it was in the past. The culinary department from Western Iowa Tech Community College and a Nebraska kitchen inspector provided guidance.
Carol Johnston picks up a glass of milk after getting her lunch at the South Sioux City Senior Center, 1501 W 29th St.
The new stainless-steel kitchen now features a proper prep area, handwashing stations and dishwasher. It also features a grease separator, or grease trap, which officials didn’t know they needed until they started renovating the space.
“South Sioux City regulation and a lot of other municipalities say that if you have any type of commercial kitchen you have to have a grease separator,” said Garvey. "At home, if you put a bunch of hamburger grease down the drain, you’re just asking for it to eventually clog up. And when we get to full volume here, we were putting a large volume in prior to the remodel.”
The board also completely replaced the floor within food and handling guidelines dictated by the state.
The remodel was welcomed by the center’s typical participants, who were most excited to see the new kitchen.
“It was like you remodel a kid’s bedroom and all he had before was a mattress on the floor and nothing else, but now he’s got bunk beds and a desk, and it was just like wow,” said Garvey. “There was a certain amount of 'wow' factor.”
The overwhelming consensus, according to Garvey, was that people were appreciative and comforted by the new look.
Zucchini are shown on a table where senior center participants can drop off garden produce for others.
Reviving programs
Because the center was closed, the Meals on Wheels program, which reached its peak during the COVID-19 pandemic, was discontinued due to a lack of funding and volunteers. Center staff does plan to revive the program, realizing the importance of delivered meals to those who are unable to travel for congregate meals.
When the doors closed, volunteers were delivering anywhere from 50 to 60 meals each day, said Garvey. But the center realizes that starting with that volume isn’t a sustainable way to rebuild the program.
“And the board is very aware that you can’t go from zero to 50 Meals on Wheels like that,” said Garvey.
But this can also cause issues. Among them: Making sure the program doesn't discriminate due to age or geographic location and how to prioritize those who need the service most.
While they do want Meals on Wheel up and running as soon as possible due to an increased need, board members are looking for guidance from an outside source to prevent acting prematurely. Garvey can recall how helpful the program was for his family when his mother was still alive. It is also oftentimes one of the few interactions some seniors have with others during the day, even if it is just small talk about the weather.
“For the family, it took so much pressure off of us,” said Garvey. “I think it’s a very unnoticed service.”
The board also wants the welfare of their participants to be another priority, so that if anything were to go wrong, the center could help.
The South Sioux City Senior Center, 1501 W 29th St., recently reopened after being closed for almost a year due to lack of funds, staff and vo…
Low numbers
The number of participants isn't as high as it once was, but the center is beginning to show growth.
“It’s definitely gradual,” said Bates. “But it’s getting there. We definitely have a core group that’s always here.”
Most of it has to do with people getting back into the habit of coming, according to Garvey. They saw this trend begin during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they are prioritizing getting back on people’s radar. The center's numbers are also weather-dependent. When it’s too hot or raining, officials typically see a decrease in attendance.
Congregate meal participants line up for lunch at the South Sioux City Senior Center, 1501 W 29th St.
They’ve also noticed a turnover in their target demographic. Newly minted 60-year-olds are often unaware that they meet the age requirement for discounted meals, or don’t consider themselves to be senior citizens.
“There are a certain number of those individuals who were coming pre-COVID that have either passed on, they’re in a nursing home or they have no way to get here,” said Garvey. “This next layer of people is not aware of (its eligibility).”
To combat these obstacles, the center has a number of events that appeal to different groups of people. It currently has a newsletter and hosts weekly jam sessions, and dinner dances every other Friday. There are also health screenings and nutrition classes done in conjunction with the extension office.
“The older stuff that was going on previously is happening again... that’s a lot of it,” said Bates. “But we are looking for the new and improved (ideas).”
Senior center cook Patrick McKeever hands a lunch tray to Gene Parmeter of South Sioux City during congregate meals.
Needing additional help
While reopening was a big milestone for the senior center, it still needs donations to run. In order to provide the services it currently has in place, it would need around $100,000 in fundraising per year, according to Garvey.
It currently relies heavily on donations from the community. Regina Roth, for example, got the ball rolling with a $20,000 donation.
“If somebody else would step in, I think we would get some renewed (interest): 'Hey they’re viable. They’re gonna make it,'” said Garvey.
But fundraising isn’t the only setback. The center also needs volunteers, which was a pre-renovations problem, too.
“We’re on the side of thinking that now that we’re open, people are going to come back and have this new normal,” said Garvey. “We’re hoping that with all things, with time, volunteers will come, but it’s no different than any other group.”
Despite these obstacles, Bates and the board are optimistic about the future of the senior center.
“We don’t leave our homes that much anymore, so we get to see a lot of people,” said Moyse. "I think the visiting is just as important as the meal."
People swap stories during a congregate meal at the South Sioux City Senior Center, 1501 W 29th St.