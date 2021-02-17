 Skip to main content
South Sioux City shooting victim accidentally shot self
South Sioux City shooting victim accidentally shot self

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A man found with a gunshot wound Tuesday in South Sioux City accidentally shot himself, police said.

After interviewing the man, South Sioux City police determined the shooting was accidental, Lt. Doug Adams said in a news release.

The 33-year-old man was found early Tuesday near the street in the 500 block of East 20th Street in South Sioux City by two passersby, who took him to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

Hospital staff later notified police that a man was being treated there for a gunshot wound.

The man remains hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. He does not face charges, police said.

