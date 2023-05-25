Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., has announced "Find Your Voice" to be the theme of this year's Summer Reading Program.

This year, we invite youth to read a set amount of minutes and turn in their trackers for prizes. Participants can also use Beanstack, an online app, to track their minutes.

Readers, age 18 and under, can sign up for the Summer Reading Program at the Youth Services desk. For those over 18, they can join the gun by singing for the Adult Summer Reading Program.

In addition to the reading program, the library has several fun events going on all summer long. Its largest event will be Aug. 5's Pop Con, which is a celebration of all things pop culture.