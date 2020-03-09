12 South Sioux City students asked to self-quarantine over coronavirus concerns

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- School and local health officials are asking 12 South Sioux City students to self-quarantine due to possible exposure to coronavirus.

South Sioux City Community School District and Dakota County Health Department officials said Monday that the students participated in a Special Olympics basketball tournament held Feb. 29 in Fremont, Nebraska.

The impacted middle school and high school students are at a "very low risk" due to limited exposure to the individual diagnosed with coronavirus who was at the same event, according to Lance Swanson, the school district's communication director.

Out of "extreme caution," state and local health officials have asked that players, coaches and team staff from South Sioux City, Dakota City and Dakota County who participated in the event to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for any symptoms until Saturday, two weeks after the event.

"That means they'll have to call the health department, report if they have a fever or any changes in their condition," Swanson said.

Swanson said the school district is also taking further action, instructing its cleaning staff to be extra diligent.