South Sioux City High School students watch as retired contractor Don Prenger shows them how to use a laser to help measure a foundation for a home under construction at 601 D Street in South Sioux City Tuesday. South Sioux City High School students are building the home and will then sell it as part of a class project.
Senior Anthony Castor checks where a laser dot falls on a block of wood while helping to measure a foundation for a home under construction at 601 B Street in South Sioux City Tuesday. South Sioux City High School students are building the home and will then sell it as part of a class project.
South Sioux City High School students watch as retired contractor Don Prenger shows them how to use a laser to help measure a foundation for a home under construction at 601 D Street in South Sioux City Tuesday. South Sioux City High School students are building the home and will then sell it as part of a class project.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Senior Anthony Castor checks where a laser dot falls on a block of wood while helping to measure a foundation for a home under construction at 601 B Street in South Sioux City Tuesday. South Sioux City High School students are building the home and will then sell it as part of a class project.
On Thursday, they talked about the project while waiting for a truck to dump fill dirt at the site. With a wry smile, Krajicek said waiting is also something of a learning lesson for people in the construction business -- the waiting period for supplies to show up.
The lessons go much deeper, he added, since the experience goes beyond lessons in a textbook or instructional video.
"Can you actually show us you can do it? That is the ultimate test," Krajicek said. "It is making our kids job ready."
He said the students will certainly make mistakes, which also teaches a big life lesson, to correct them and move onto an ultimately better result. In this case, the result is a three bedroom, two bath home measuring approximately 1,400 square feet. It's estimated selling price is $150,000.
The house project is a broad endeavor, with many entities involved. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development gave a good chunk of funding, while the city of South Sioux City donated the land that had been a vacant lot for many years. Proceeds from the sale of the home will go towards construction of the next home that school officials hope to pursue.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
South Sioux City School District spokesman Lance Swanson said the community will gain a well-designed custom home, and students will gain first-hand experience and knowledge. They will dig into design, architecture, heating and air conditioning, plumbing, electric, interior design and landscaping.
From left, second grade students Eden Roling and Zavier Woodruff recite the P.A.W.S. pledge at Bryant Elementary School in Sioux City Friday. It was the first day of classes at the new Bryant, built at the same northside site as an aging school of the same name that was demolished in the summer 2016.
Adrian Hernandez, a second-grader, lifts his arms up during a class activity at the new music room at Bryant Elementary School in Sioux City, Iowa, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Another partner in the project is Don Prenger, who retired in June after 49 years of running Prenger Construction. He is teaching varying construction lessons, such as showing six students how to use a laser to help measure a foundation on Tuesday.
The work along D Street began just over a week ago. Different students in South Sioux's construction class will come on board over each of the four nine-week quarters of the school year.
Castor said Krajicek has been a good teacher.
"Her works with us, gives us just enough push to motivate us," Castor said.
Krajicek figures the final product will turn out well. If the timing pans out, the house will be done by May before school finishes for the year.
"We will partner with a local realtor, possibly before it is done," he said, potentially so a purchaser could have some say on the interior finishes.
Beyond the layout and look of the home, Krajicek said the D Street site will also be a selling point.
"It is a great location. You are two minutes from Interstate 29, right across from the (Siouxland) YMCA, and a park is right across the street," he said.
1887 Corn Palace
The Huskers, 1891
Sioux City Corn Palace 1891
1889 Corn Palace
Electrical Supply Co. Exhibit
Electrical Supply Co. Exhibit
Corn Palace 1891
Goddess of Light 1890
Corn Palace 1890
Electric Fountain
Corn Palace display
1890 exhibit
Corn palace display 1890
1890 Corn Palace
Corn Cutter 1890
Sioux City Corn Palace 1891
Corn palace visitors
Corn palace 1891
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Copyright 2019 Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated, dba Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St. Sioux City, IA
Sioux City Newspapers, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy