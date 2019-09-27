{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Anthony Castor has previously helped with a major remodeling of his grandmother's house, handling tasks with flooring, cabinetry and roofing.

Now, as a senior in high school, Castor is carrying out a hands-on project, as about 35 South Sioux City High School students combine to design, build and sell a house. 

"It is more experience for me," Castor said Thursday at the site at 601 D St., on the north side of town. "I like to do all the finish work, make it look right, on the stuff that people see."

The students will typically spend the first three hours of each morning at the site, under the direction of career and technical education teacher Joe Krajicek.

[Making memories: Students love arrival of homecoming season in Siouxland.]

On Thursday, they talked about the project while waiting for a truck to dump fill dirt at the site. With a wry smile, Krajicek said waiting is also something of a learning lesson for people in the construction business -- the waiting period for supplies to show up.

The lessons go much deeper, he added, since the experience goes beyond lessons in a textbook or instructional video.

"Can you actually show us you can do it? That is the ultimate test," Krajicek said. "It is making our kids job ready."

He said the students will certainly make mistakes, which also teaches a big life lesson, to correct them and move onto an ultimately better result. In this case,  the result is a three bedroom, two bath home  measuring approximately 1,400 square feet. It's estimated selling price is $150,000.

The house project is a broad endeavor, with many entities involved. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development gave a good chunk of funding, while the city of South Sioux City donated the land that had been a vacant lot for many years. Proceeds from the sale of the home will go towards construction of the next home that school officials hope to pursue.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

South Sioux City School District spokesman Lance Swanson said the community will gain a well-designed custom home, and students will gain first-hand experience and knowledge. They will dig into design, architecture, heating and air conditioning, plumbing, electric, interior design and landscaping.

PHOTOS: Bryant Elementary first day

+6 
+6 
Bryant Elementary First Day #2
+6 
+6 
Bryant Elementary First Day
+6 
+6 
Bryant Elementary First Day
+6 
+6 
Bryant Elementary First Day
+6 
+6 
Bryant Elementary First Day

Another partner in the project is Don Prenger, who retired in June after 49 years of running Prenger Construction. He is teaching varying construction lessons, such as showing six students how to use a laser to help measure a foundation on Tuesday.

The work along D Street began just over a week ago. Different students in South Sioux's construction class will come on board over each of the four nine-week quarters of the school year.

Castor said Krajicek has been a good teacher.

"Her works with us, gives us just enough push to motivate us," Castor said.

Krajicek figures the final product will turn out well. If the timing pans out, the house will be done by May before school finishes for the year.

"We will partner with a local realtor, possibly before it is done," he said, potentially so a purchaser could have some say on the interior finishes.

Beyond the layout and look of the home, Krajicek said the D Street site will also be a selling point.

"It is a great location. You are two minutes from Interstate 29, right across from the (Siouxland) YMCA, and a park is right across the street," he said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments