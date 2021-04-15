South Sioux City students plan second protest as school says demonstration last week violated conduct rules

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A group of South Sioux City High School students have invited the public to join them at a protest Friday, despite a warning from school administrators that the type of demonstration they held last week violates district policies.
On April 9, an estimated 100 students demonstrated to call attention to their dissatisfaction with the way school officials are handling several issues, including racial equality, religious freedom and treatment of LGBTQ students.
A second protest has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday across the street from the school, 3301 G St., according to a Facebook post. The post said students are asking for community members to attend.
On Wednesday, the district published a message regarding the walkout, including a video link. School-sponsored activities planned by the students and faculty shall be in conformance with board policies, Superintendent Todd Strom Strom said in the video.
Strom said “protests, walkouts, demonstrations, those are forbidden in schools and on school grounds.” He added states students who participate in these actions are subject to disciplinary actions.
“We have some great events at the end of the year coming up, specifically prom and graduation,” Strom said. “We want everyone to be able to partake in those and not lose privileges.”
When asked if students could be prevented from attending prom or graduation, Strom said loss of privileges is always a consequence in rules violates, but he hopes it doesn’t come to that.
Strom encouraged students to bring concerns to a classroom teacher, school counselor or building principal. He also said students can reach out to the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Awareness group (IDEA) or use the district’s “Let’s Talk” form on the website to voice any concerns.
Strom said the video and message was an attempt to restate the rules and expectations for students so they do not received a violation. He said the school wants to provide a safe, educational environment and last Friday was a distraction.
He said some students have brought specific concerns to the administration since the walkout and the school is starting to take steps forward. When asked about the specific concerns students were presenting in the walkout, Strom said they were very general and included obscenities and vulgarity.
Wednesday night a text message was sent to parents of students who participated.
“We believe your child was absent in class and involved in a walkout last Friday. We want you to know that was not a peaceful demonstration and violated many of the rules outlined in Board Policy and the Handbook,” according to the text. “Any further involvement by your student will be subject to school discipline.”