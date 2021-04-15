South Sioux City students plan second protest as school says demonstration last week violated conduct rules

“We have some great events at the end of the year coming up, specifically prom and graduation,” Strom said. “We want everyone to be able to partake in those and not lose privileges.”

When asked if students could be prevented from attending prom or graduation, Strom said loss of privileges is always a consequence in rules violates, but he hopes it doesn’t come to that.

Strom encouraged students to bring concerns to a classroom teacher, school counselor or building principal. He also said students can reach out to the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Awareness group (IDEA) or use the district’s “Let’s Talk” form on the website to voice any concerns.

Strom said the video and message was an attempt to restate the rules and expectations for students so they do not received a violation. He said the school wants to provide a safe, educational environment and last Friday was a distraction.

He said some students have brought specific concerns to the administration since the walkout and the school is starting to take steps forward. When asked about the specific concerns students were presenting in the walkout, Strom said they were very general and included obscenities and vulgarity.

Wednesday night a text message was sent to parents of students who participated.