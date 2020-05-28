You are the owner of this article.
South Sioux City to reopen city buildings Monday
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- All South Sioux City city buildings will open on Monday for public use by appointment.

Members of the public will be asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when entering a city building. Restrooms will not be open to the public in June.

All buildings are expected to be open July 1.

Outdoor sports and recreation will be available, but social distancing is encouraged where practical. Players and fans of sports teams will need to sign a waiver to use city facilities.

City council meetings will be conducted online in June. Members of the public may attend but must wear masks and maintain social distancing. Council meetings are aired live for the convenience of the public.

