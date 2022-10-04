South Sioux City to see $77 million veteran-focused community development

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — A $77 million, 20-acre veteran-centric development is being planned in South Sioux City.

Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, described in a press release as a campus where veterans can "live, work and play," is a 500,000-square-foot facility spread across eight buildings. The site is adjacent to the recently built RiverPointe apartment development in South Sioux City.

R Perry Construction, which has built a number of multi-residential buildings in the area, is the general contractor on the project.

Six buildings on the campus will house 300 apartments. Another two buildings will be used as a small-business center and a nonprofit center, said Kim Kuhle, founder of Veterans Victory, the for-profit developer behind the project.

Roughly 40,000 square feet of the campus will be set aside for veteran-owned businesses and the nonprofit resource center, according to a press release.

Kuhle told the Journal Monday that anyone can apply to live at the apartment complex, though the campus is calibrated to the needs of veterans.

"We welcome the veterans, and there will be any number of programs that can help veterans," she said.

Veterans Victory also has a similar project in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Residents will have available to them on-site financial education, small business training, collaboration and networking opportunities, according to a press release, in addition to physical therapy, mental health services, yoga, hiking trails and social events.

Groundbreaking is planned for February, with a target completion date for some of the apartments in December 2023.

The project would add significantly to South Sioux City's housing stock, which, in common with many other places in the U.S., has lagged behind the community's needs.

Private funding for the project was made possible by the "Opportunity Zones" program -- lower-income or economically distressed census tracts where tax incentives are available to developers -- which was created under the 2017 federal tax-code rewrite, Kuhle said.