South Sioux City to see closure of loops at U.S. 20/77 interchange for construction

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Traffic loops at the interchange of U.S. Highways 20 and 77/75 are scheduled to close next week during the latest phase of Interstate 129 construction in South Sioux City.

The final phase of construction includes upgrades to two bridges on I-129, or U.S. 20, over Lake Avenue and two bridges on U.S. 77 that span I-129 (U.S. 20) at the Kingsbury interchange. All work will begin on the inside lanes of the bridges, and traffic will continue through the construction zones in the outside lanes.

On Monday, contractors are expected to begin work on both U.S. 77 bridges, and all four loops at the interchange will be closed. The U.S. 77 southbound to I-129 (U.S. 20) westbound ramp also will be closed.

A detour on Nebraska highways 35 and 110 and U.S. 20 will be in place for motorists unable to use the loops and ramp.

Other bridges on I-129 previously under construction were expected to reopen to normal traffic flows this week.