SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City is planning to try out license plate reading cameras in the coming months.

After receiving City Council approval for a pilot program, Police Chief Ed Mahon said 30 to 34 of Flock Safety's automated license plate reading cameras will be tested. He said most of the cameras will be placed within South Sioux City limits, but noted that Dakota County is looking at the camera system.

"It's a camera that will take very, very high resolution images of cars as they travel past and away from the camera," said Mahon, who hopes the pilot program will be up and running by April. "They call them a license plate reading system, but the camera doesn't just read the plates."

Mahon said South Sioux City learned about the cameras from the Kearney Police Department. He said the North Platte and Council Bluffs police departments are considering the same camera system.

"It's been well received in cities that have used them," he said.

Flock Safety's software can determine a vehicle's make, model and color, according to Mahon. Besides reading a vehicle's plate, Mahon said the software can also read "other things on the vehicle," such as dents and bumper stickers, to try to "fingerprint" it.

"For example, if there's a large dent on one of the back fenders, it will image that and you can query that," said Mahon, who noted that there are quite a few cameras in the city, but none that can focus enough to capture such detail.

The camera system could help investigators solve a variety of crimes, including thefts, homicides and shots fired, according to Mahon.

"We can query our system and say, 'Was there any red Toyota Celicas in South Sioux at this time?' and it would give investigators a list of vehicles that might be that vehicle," he said. "With that list, they could start working down."

When the pilot program kicks off is dependent on obtaining permits, according to Mahon. He said camera locations are currently being narrowed down.

After the testing is complete, Mahon said the department will be able to determine the best cameras and which ones provide the most information for the money spent.

"Then, that would be given to the council and they would decide how many cameras we're going to get, if we're going to get any at all," he said.