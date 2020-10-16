South Sioux City's Atokad to host live horse racing this weekend

SOUTH SIOUX CITY – For the fifth consecutive year, Ho-Chunk, Inc. will host live horse racing at the racetrack at Atokad in South Sioux City this weekend.

The sanctioned races will be held Saturday and Sunday. Post times for races each day will be at 2 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Due to COVID-19, there will not be any amenities as in past years. For those who wish to wager and watch the race, masks and social distancing are required. There will be goodies bags available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We want to thank the loyal fans for their support over the years," said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., which owns and operates the track. "We will be back to normal racing events in 2021.”

Ho-Chunk, Inc., along with the Nebraska HBPA, are the sponsors behind Keep the Money in Nebraska’s three ballot initiatives before Nebraska voters this election. Initiative 429 legalizes casino gaming at Atokad and other licensed horse tracks in Nebraska, Initiative 430 regulates casinos and Initiative 431 provides a tax structure.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0