 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

South Sioux City's Crystal Cove Lake gets several thousand new trout

  • 0
  • Tim Hynds

Gene Maffit, director of South Sioux City Parks, talks about the 4,500 rainbow trout stocked in Crystal Cove Monday by Nebraska Game and Parks workers.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Several thousand trout were delivered to their new home Monday in the 33-acre lake at Crystal Cove Park, at the southwestern end of South Sioux City. 

Crystal Cove trout stocking

Crystal Cove trout stocking

A rainbow trout swim in a tank before being stocked into Crystal Cove Lake in South Sioux City on Monday. Employees from the Nebraska Game and…

Crystal Cove trout stocking

Crystal Cove trout stocking

Jacob Hasz, front, and Joe Cassidy, Nebraska Game and Parks employees from the Grove Lake Trout Rearing Station in Royal, Nebraska, release so…

Fish are stocked twice a year, said South Sioux City Parks Director Gene Maffit. The cost of stocking fish is paid by fishing license fees. 

Crystal Cove Park is home to more 200 species of birds and wildlife, according to the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Webb Telescope sheds light on the early universe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News