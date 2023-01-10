South Sioux City's Crystal Cove Lake gets several thousand new trout

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Several thousand trout were delivered to their new home Monday in the 33-acre lake at Crystal Cove Park, at the southwestern end of South Sioux City.

Crystal Cove trout stocking A rainbow trout swim in a tank before being stocked into Crystal Cove Lake in South Sioux City on Monday. Employees from the Nebraska Game and…

Crystal Cove trout stocking Jacob Hasz, front, and Joe Cassidy, Nebraska Game and Parks employees from the Grove Lake Trout Rearing Station in Royal, Nebraska, release so…

Fish are stocked twice a year, said South Sioux City Parks Director Gene Maffit. The cost of stocking fish is paid by fishing license fees.

Crystal Cove Park is home to more 200 species of birds and wildlife, according to the South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.