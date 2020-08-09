South Sioux City's Salvation Army thrift store transferred to Gospel Mission

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Salvation Army's Family Thrift Store in South Sioux City, the only retailer run by the Salvation Army in the Sioux City metro, has changed hands.

The store, at 1901 Cornhusker Drive, last week transferred the ownership of its inventory and operations to the Gospel Mission of Sioux City. The Gospel Mission, which runs a thrift store on West Sixth Street along Wesley Parkway and another on Sergeant Road in Sioux City, provides housing and other services to those in need.

The Gospel Mission assumed the lease on the space, in a strip mall just south of the Walmart on Cornhusker Drive. It was not immediately clear if or when the Gospel Mission would place its own signage and branding on the space.

The Salvation Army also runs a community center on Villa Avenue that was not a part of this transfer. The organization plans to expand its youth and Pathway of Hope programming in the area, according to a Salvation Army press release.

The sole employee of the Salvation Army Family Store was already planning to move away this summer to study at The Salvation Army College for Officer Training, so no employees were impacted by the transaction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.