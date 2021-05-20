South Sioux fire department now able to install, check car seats

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Fire Station is now a certified car seat installation and safety check location.

The fire department has certified personnel that will be able to assist and educate parents and caregivers on the installation, features and do’s/don’ts with their respective car seats, according to a press release.

“Statistics show that over 50% of car seats are installed incorrectly. This will be a free service offered to the citizens of South Sioux City as well as surrounding areas,” according to the release.

The first of monthly car seat install events will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 5 at the South Sioux City Fire Station, 1501 Dakota Avenue.

It will be a drive-thru style check, utilizing the fire station’s drive-thru bays.

“If the garage doors on the station are open, the event is happening,” according to the release. “If the doors happened to be closed, the crew is away at a 911 call.”

If the department is away at a call, parents and caregivers are asked to check back the following month for another car seat install event.

