SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A federal agency on Wednesday awarded South Sioux City a $2.2 million grant for construction of a 2.5 million-gallon water storage tank for use in the Roth Industrial Park.
The project is expected to lead to the creation of 145 jobs and generation of $145 million in private investment, according to the U.S. Commerce Department, which awarded the grant through its Economic Development Administration.
"Congratulations to South Sioux City and stakeholders across the Siouxland region on achieving another milestone in their economic development efforts," U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., said in a news release. "This grant and the jobs awaiting its use are examples of the importance of infrastructure improvements to growing our economy. Water infrastructure is of particular importance to industries across Nebraska, and I commend the leadership and people of South Sioux City and Dakota County for recognizing and acting upon this need."
The new tank will be tied into the city's existing water system to boost the city's water storage capacity. Located on the city's south side, Roth Industrial Park is home to major industries such as empirical foods, formerly known as Beef Products Inc., Tyson Fresh Meats, Omega Industries and Big Ox Energy.
The Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, or SIMPCO, was instrumental in planning efforts, according to the Commerce Department.
"President Trump is working hard to revitalize our country's infrastructure and build the foundations for a thriving economy," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a news release. "These grants will attract new business to the region and help provide South Sioux City with the water tower it needs."
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the grant will benefit not just South Sioux City, but the entire state.
"Nebraska is committed to building world-class infrastructure so that this state ranks atop the list of attractive places to live, work and do business," Ricketts said in a news release. "This grant will bring jobs and growth to the northeast part of our state."