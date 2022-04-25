South Sioux police taking part in drug take back

SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Police Department will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Prescription drugs and medications may be dropped off at the City/County Law Enforcement Center (night entry), 701 W. 29th St., and the Hy-Vee pharmacy, 2501 Cornhusker Drive.

This bi-annual event allows people to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Medications may be disposed of in their original container or removed from the container and dropped directly into the disposal box. This is anonymous and no records will be kept of who drops off medication.

Intravenous solutions, injectables and syringes will not be accepted. Vape pens and e-cigarette devices will be collected only after the batteries are removed from the devices.

Drop-off locations in Sioux City are: Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave.; Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Drive; Walgreens, 101 Pierce St.; Hy-Vee stores at 2827 Hamilton Blvd. and 3301 Gordon Drive; and Walmart stores at 3400 Singing Hills Blvd. and 3101 Floyd Blvd.

www.dea.gov Visitfor more information.

