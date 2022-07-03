South Sioux Senior Center begins quest to reopen, rebuild

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Nearly a month after the South Sioux City Senior Center shut down, efforts to revive the center are “basically starting at square one,” according to one volunteer.

“If we do not start now, it is only going to get more difficult to revive the center’s services,” said volunteer Bill Garvey Sr.

The city is assisting the center in its efforts to resume operations, but a lack of volunteers, an increase in requests for services and a need for funds to pay for replacement delivery vans have slowed progress.

The center officially shut down on June 6, but its march toward closing began more than two years ago.

Increase in requests

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the center received an increasing number of requests for its services. Because it’s dependent on volunteers to handle day-to-day tasks, it became overwhelmed. The Meals on Wheels program, which serves about 90 individuals, needs volunteers to deliver one meal a day, five days a week.

A substantial portion of the volunteers were other elderly members of the community. Being at higher risk of major complications or even death from the virus, many had to stop their work.

According to Garvey, community involvement was already on the decline. The number of volunteers before the start of the pandemic “isn’t what it used to be 10 or 20 years ago.” An already low volunteer base was even more diminished.

Due to the shallow volunteer pool, the remaining volunteers and paid workers had to pick up the slack. At one point in May, the last cook was doing three different tasks, cooking, making deliveries, and watching the elderly at the center, all while being paid the same amount as she was before. The cook left the center around the end of May.

Higher costs

Financial issues also contributed to the center's closing. Before the spike in gas prices in the last few months, delivery drivers were able to justify spending some of their own money on fuel to make deliveries. But fewer drivers meant more mileage, and more mileage meant more fuel. Longer delivery routes combined with rising gas prices led to expensive receipts at the pump -- something that many volunteers could not be available for or afford.

Garvey said those factors led to fewer volunteers and fewer donations.

“Getting donations is not as easy as it used to be,” said Garvey. “Community drive is still there, but justifying the donation is difficult given the circumstances.”

Rising food costs also added to the problems. While donations and state and federal funding were enough to cover most operations, those who utilized the food service were given an invoice for a recommended donation amount.

“We kept the donation amount at $4 a meal,” said South Sioux City Senior Center board member Clara Woten. For 20 meals a month, the total monthly recommended donation was $80.

But while the cost remained low, some were not able to pay, and the difference between the cost of food production and the number of people using the meals began to draw closer.

Garvey noted that “the donation receipts did not increase proportionately with increased expenses” when speaking on what was discovered in a review of the center’s financial records. With concern surrounding the ability to socially distance in the center, requests for delivered meals increased. And with little understanding of how COVID-19 spread at the time, extra packaging was used to deliver the food, increasing costs.

Due to Title III of the Older Americans Act, passed by Congress in 1965, those who received the delivered meals could not be denied service if they did not voluntarily donate.

“Since there is government money involved, the senior center could not stop delivering meals to anyone due to inability to pay the donation amount,” said Garvey.

Funding issues

The money Garvey is referring to came from the Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging. Funding from the agency was held up from May 19 to June 6 due to issues keeping the temperature of the food high or low enough during the delivery process.

Connie Cooper, executive director of the Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging, said that the temperature range is “above 135 degrees Fahrenheit for hot meals, and below 41 degrees Fahrenheit for cold meals.”

“The agency monitors a number of services that the senior center provides,” said Cooper. “To ensure safety, the temperature of the food is one thing we monitor. The food was tested upon departure and return, and the center failed the test when we were there both announced and unannounced.”

It was then that Cooper became aware of the senior center’s financial troubles. When the center stopped its Meals on Wheels program, state funding resumed.

“All funds since June 6 have been released to the center,” said Cooper. “Hopefully, they can resume operations soon.”

The center was experiencing its fair share of downs, but the loss of one team member was the last straw. In mid-April, South Sioux City Senior Center’s Director Tom Rich informed the board that he was retiring.

“If we knew at the beginning of the year that he would be retiring, we would have stepped up,” said Woten. “But we did not know until a couple weeks before.”

Rich had been the director of the center for 19 years.

“He was the leader here,” Garvey said. “You have to have a passion to do the job. It is not easy to replace. There are sacrifices you have to make.”

Training deficit

According to Woten, Rich received training from the state of Nebraska before assuming the mantel. The director he chose to succeed him, a former cook at the center, received no such training.

“She left the position after a month, working from May 1 to end of May,” Woten said. “She did a lot of deliveries and such, but they did not have the time or knowledge to complete the tasks. With training she would have been better off.”

Cooper said she was aware of Rich’s departure, but was never officially notified of who would fill his role. The Northeast Nebraska Agency on Aging is also responsible for training the director.

Board members declined to provide the most recent director’s name so the director could not be reached for comment.

Her departure left two vacancies at the center, which also included the cook. Soon after, board members resigned, too. Lois Daniels was the one member to remain.

“After they all left, we had an election to fill the spots and build up again,” said Daniels. “Clara was one who stepped up to fill the hole.”

This was not Woten’s first time on the board. She had been on and off the board over the past 15 years. Daniels has been a board member for the last seven years.

High priority

Since the center closed, the board as well as community members have been working closely with the city to forge a plan to resume operations. Lance Hedquist, South Sioux City's city administrator, said the city and the board are meeting two times a week to discuss plans.

“This is a very high priority for the community,” Hedquist said “We are still establishing a financial budget, but we have had some people come forward to volunteer and get paid jobs.”

For those who receive the Meals on Wheels service, its importance goes beyond that of simply having something to eat. A person coming by to check on the elderly is just as valuable, Garvey said.

“South Sioux still has the feel of a small town. You do not necessarily know everybody but there is always somebody that will look out for them. With Meals on Wheels, someone was checking in every day,” he said.

The date when Meals on Wheels will resume is unknown. Those working towards reopening say that ensuring financial integrity is the first step in resuming services for the center.

“We have two retired accountants reviewing financial data from past years,” he said. “We consider it due diligence. We do not have any suspicions, but it will give us and any donors peace of mind.”

Woten and Daniels both expressed interest in completing a business plan before entertaining any donors.

“We know it is going to be a tough task, but if we do not start now, it is only going to get more difficult to revive the center’s services,” Garvey said.

