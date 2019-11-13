Southbound I-29 lanes blocked south of Sergeant Bluff after semi rollover

SERGEANT BLUFF -- A semi truck overturned in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 just south of Sergeant Bluff Wednesday morning, blocking traffic flow.
According to a 10 a.m. tweet from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, the semi is blocking most of the roadway and and "removal will take some time."
It's not known whether anyone was injured in the rollover.
Road conditions in the Sioux City metro area were slushy and, in some cases, slick Wednesday morning, with a light freezing drizzle and temperatures just below the freezing point. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a winter weather advisory through noon.
