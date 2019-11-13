Southbound I-29 lanes blocked south of Sergeant Bluff after semi rollover

SERGEANT BLUFF -- A semi truck overturned in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 just south of Sergeant Bluff Wednesday morning, blocking traffic flow.

According to a 10 a.m. tweet from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, the semi is blocking most of the roadway and and "removal will take some time."

It's not known whether anyone was injured in the rollover.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Road conditions in the Sioux City metro area were slushy and, in some cases, slick Wednesday morning, with a light freezing drizzle and temperatures just below the freezing point. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a winter weather advisory through noon.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.