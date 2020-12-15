Southbound U.S. 75 between Sioux City, Hinton to reopen

SIOUX CITY -- Newly reconstructed southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 between Hinton and Sioux City are scheduled to be opened today.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said it will be shifting traffic onto the new southbound lanes at noon today, weather permitting.

The 4.4-mile section of U.S. 75 between Plymouth County Road C-80 on Sioux City's north side and Plymouth County Road C-60 near Hinton has been closed since late March. Traffic has been head to head in the northbound lanes since then.

The work was the fourth phase of a six-phase project to rebuild the four-lane highway between Sioux City and Le Mars. This year's $14.4 million phase included reconstruction of the road surface and lowering its elevation.

The northbound lanes of the highway between Sioux City and Hinton were rebuilt last year.The northbound and southbound sections between Merrill and Le Mars were completed the two previous years.

The 6.5 miles between Hinton and Merrill are in the IDOT's construction program for 2022 and 2023.

