Southbound U.S. 75 lanes to close between Sioux City, Hinton

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Transportation soon will close the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 between Hinton and Sioux City for reconstruction.

On Monday, lanes on both the north- and southbound sides of the four-lane highway will be closed in the 4.4-mile section between Plymouth County Road C-80 on Sioux City's north side to Plymouth County Road C-60 near Hinton.

On March 30, weather permitting, southbound traffic will be shifted onto the northbound side of the highway, creating a head-to-head traffic pattern in the construction zone. Left turns will not be allowed in the work zone.

Completion is expected by Nov. 1.

The work is the fourth phase of a six-phase project to rebuild U.S. 75 between Sioux City and Le Mars. This year's $14.4 million phase includes reconstruction of the road surface and lowering its elevation.

The northbound lanes of the highway between Sioux City and Hinton were rebuilt last year.

The northbound and southbound sections between Merrill and Le Mars were completed the two previous years.

The 6.5 miles between Hinton and Merrill are in the IDOT's construction program for 2022 and 2023.

