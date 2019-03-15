SIOUX CITY -- Another local eye clinic has been victimized by a malware attack on its computer systems.
Southern Hills Eye Care, an optometry practice with offices in Sioux City and Kingsley, discovered on Jan. 15 that a server in its Sioux City office had been impacted by a ransomware attack, according to a press release from Southern Hills Eye Care.
The attack comes just months after Jones Eye Clinic and CJ Elmwood Partners, L.P. reported that data belonging to as many as 40,000 patients had been compromised.
"Although at this time there is no evidence that patient information was accessed or viewed, or any indication of anyone’s information being misused, the practice has taken steps to notify anyone who may have been affected by this incident," the statement read. "This includes sending letters to anyone whose information may have been exposed."
The release does not specify how many patients may have been compromised.
An investigation into the attack determined that "an unknown, unauthorized third party may have gained access to the practice's server and could have accessed patient information, including names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, insurance information, health information, and for Medicare patients, Social Security numbers."
Southern Hills Eye Care maintains that there is no evidence that patient information was viewed, accessed or misused.
Anyone with questions about the data breach is encouraged to call 855-255-4839 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday.