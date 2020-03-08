Southern Hills Mall at 40: 'It was a huge deal for Sioux City to get a mall'

The delegation couldn't help but notice the Mankato mall's high occupancy rates, and the willingness of stores there to fork over large sums of money for improvements.

"The reason the mall opened is because, that was the national desire. Sioux City tried everything they could think of to make people go downtown (to shop). Well, they didn't go downtown, they went to Omaha, and Sioux Falls, because they wanted to shop in an inside mall," Knowler said. "The difference today is, people don't want to go in and walk for a block inside the mall."

Former Woodbury County board member Larry Clausen's wife, Dorothy, operated the Flowerland flower shop, another of the original mall tenants. Her parents, Walter and Mavis Hendrickson, first opened Flowerland on Morningside Avenue in the mid-1960s. Dorothy took over the shop in the mid-1970s.

The Flowerland in the Southern Hills Mall was a "satellite store," right across from the Orange Julius, said Larry Clausen, 80. Dorothy Clausen died in 2018.

"In those days, you built your own store, inside the mall," Clausen said. "It was just a big, empty building."

"It was brand new, all the shops there were new, the food court was new, everything was new," Clausen said of the early days in the mall. "And, the (foot) traffic was unbelievable. Because it was the only mall."

