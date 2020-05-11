Southern Hills Mall reopening Wednesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Southern Hills Mall plans to reopen Wednesday, though not all stores may be open immediately.

The Sioux City enclosed shopping center closed on March 23 out of concerns for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Hours of operation will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Reopening dates for individual stores may vary, so shoppers are encouraged to call ahead and to follow the mall's Facebook (facebook.com/SouthernHillsMall) and Instagram (@SouthernHillsIA) accounts for the latest information.

"We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests," Southern Hills Mall general manger Matt Pawlowski said in a news release. "We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19."

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are located in high-traffic areas and walkways for public use. The mall also will disinfect and clean ares most susceptible to the spread of germs throughout the day.

The mall has asked shoppers to follow these recommendations:

-- Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet from others.