Southern Hills Mall temporarily closes over COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- Southern Hills Mall has temporarily closed amid COVID-19 concerns.

The mall was scheduled to close for business at 7 p.m. Monday.

Washington Prime Group Inc., the mall's owner, said in a statement released Monday that it is temporarily closing its enclosed assets with an indoor common area that have not already temporarily closed. The measure took effect Monday and will end on March 29 or at a date in compliance with applicable federal, local or state mandates, the statement said.

The statement said exceptions for enclosed centers include exterior facing restaurants with carryout and/or delivery services, and other tenants with exterior facing entrances which may remain open offering essential goods and services to the extent permitted by law.

According to the statement, the company has offered to applicable governmental agencies all of its open air and enclosed assets to serve as potential distribution centers for emergency medical supplies, outdoor designated areas to perform COVID-19 testing, food depository stations and other complementary services that may be required by communities in need.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.