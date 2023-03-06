SIOUX CITY -- The Southern Hills Mall on Sunday marked its 43rd year in business.

The mall, at 4400 Sergeant Road, opened to great fanfare on March 5, 1980. At its opening, the $21 million mall housed more than 75 outlets, including the restaurants at the food court.

Shoppers in Sioux City, like most cities in the United State that didn't have an indoor shopping mall by the 1970s, had been itching for one for years by the time construction began on the Southern Hills Mall. Local leaders for a while opposed a mall, fearing it might damage the downtown's fragile retail trade.

The city's downtown was still the core of retail trade at the time, but -- as was the case in other communities -- going downtown for shopping came to be seen as dated and unfashionable. By the late 1970s, Sioux City shoppers were reportedly in the habit of driving to the established shopping malls of Omaha and Sioux Falls.

When it opened, the Southern Hills Mall attracted many, if not most, of the city's established downtown stores, including Sears, Younkers and the Fantles women's store; some retailers, including Younkers, maintained a downtown location in addition to their mall location, while others did not.

Simon Property Group purchased the mall in January 2012; Ohio-based Washington Prime Group, a Simon Property Group spin-off company, owns and operates the mall today.

Only a handful of the mall's original tenants remain, among them Helzberg and Riddle's jewelry stores, Claire's ear piercing boutique, GNC, the Spencer Gifts store and the Orange Julius in the food court. The movie theater remains at the mall, though it operates under different ownership and has many more screens today than it did when it opened.

None of the mall's original anchor stores of 1980 remains -- Younkers closed in 2018 and Sears in 2019. (The Scheels and JCPenney stores had not yet set up shop in their present locations at the time of the mall's opening.)

But, somewhat unexpectedly, the mall did manage to find permanent tenants for both the Younkers and Sears anchors -- the Younkers is currently in the process of becoming an Ashley furniture on the upper level and a Furniture Mart on the lower level. The Sears space, meanwhile, became a Tilt Studio "family fun center" last year.