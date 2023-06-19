SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The South Sioux City Council on Monday named Lamont "Monty" Peters to fill a vacancy on the council.

The council affirmed Mayor Rod Koch's recommendation to pick Peters for the seat left vacant by the recent death of John Sanders.

Peters, a local businessman, has served on several city committees.

Koch said Peters was selected after interviewing four finalists. The mayor said all the applicants "brought enthusiasm and new ideas for the council, but in the end, Monty was eyed as the best for this position."

Sanders passed away at age 84 on May 4 after a brief illness. A 27-year member of the South Sioux City Police Department, Sanders had served 24 years on the council at the time of his death. He also served 18 years as a U.S. Marshall.