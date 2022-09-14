Sparklight in Sioux City dropping cable TV for new streaming service

SIOUX CITY — The company that has long held the cable TV franchise in Sioux City is going wireless.

Sparklight, formerly Cable One, is transitioning from the traditional method of sending channels through coaxial cable and cable boxes to a new streaming service that delivers content via the Internet.

"It's an upgrade in technology," said Mike Drahota, Sparklight's general manager in Sioux City. "We’re still providing the same programming on the TV as we always had. It’s just how does it get there (that's different)."

With the new service, called Sparklight TV, customers access video content through Sparklight's app. They can view the content on smart TVs, mobile devices likes tablets and smartphones or streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV.

"It’s been very well received so far," Drahota said. "A lot of our customers already do a lot of different streaming so they’re very comfortable with the upgrade in technology."

To help customers make the switch, Sparklight is offering up to three free Amazon Fire TV sticks per household, depending on their current number of cable boxes.

"It's a very easy setup. They're watching TV right away," Drahota said.

Sparklight TV offers added features that include an enhanced DVR with up to 200 hours of access to recordings, videos on demand, and a new interactive viewing guide, he noted. It offers all of the options of the higher-end DVRs that Sparklight previously offered, but will now be available on every device in the home.

The streaming service will connect to the WiFi signal from Sparklight's high-speed Internet modem, making the new streaming service a wireless application.

"There will be no more wires. It's a plus for people who have TVs mounted on walls or simply just don't like the wires," Drahota said.

Sparklight TV users will pay a monthly application fee of $12, but will no longer have to pay rental fees for cable boxes or DVRs.

"It just offsets the cost for a large majority of customers," he said. "A lot of people are even saving money."

Households that don't have Internet service can still receive Sparklight TV by renting a special modem with WiFi capabilities that enable them to only access Sparklight TV.

To use an Amazon TV Fire stick, users must have an Amazon account. Customers can order their free sticks and have their delivered to their home or stop by Sparklight's office at 900 Steuben St. to pick one up. Drahota said the local office has extended its hours for staff to assist customers during the changeover, which is targeted for around Oct. 18. The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Sioux City's cable TV franchise dates to late 1970s. The Cable One name was adopted in 1997. The publicly-traded company rebranded as Sparklight three years ago.

In 2007, state lawmakers approved a law that allows cable or vide service providers to seek a franchise from a municipality or the state. Following the change, the state granted Cable One a franchise for Sioux City, Sergeant Blluff and adjacent unincorporated areas of Woodbury and Plymouth counties, the Iowa Utilities Board spokesman Donald Tormey said. The state renewed the company's franchise for another 10-year period in 2018.

Under local codes and state law, municipalities are allowed to collect annual franchise fees from cable providers based on gross revenues of the franchise, Tormey said. In the fiscal year that ended June 30, the city of Sioux City collected $313,376 in cable franchise fees, up from the $280,861 the city received in the previous budget year, according to the city Finance Department.

The city will continue to receive franchise fees from Sparklight after its switch to the new video streaming service. That's because the company will maintain its cable network in the city's right-of-way. Cable franchises authorize the use of public right-of-way. As a result, franchise fees do not vary based on whether the service is provided via cable or a streaming service, Tormey said.

National video streaming services such as YouTubeTV and Hulu+ Live, do not pay franchise fees because they do not operate in the public right-of-way, he said.

Drahota said the switch to Sparklight TV will lead to enhanced Internet service, allowing the company to offer equally fast speeds up and down the network.

"Once we get this project done, we're going to move into offering bigger and faster and more advanced internet services," Drahota said.