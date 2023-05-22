SIOUX CITY -- Broadband communications provider Sparklight will begin construction this month on a $12 million upgrade that will increase reliability of its high-speed Internet service, while also preparing for the future connectivity needs of the Sioux City community.

"Sparklight is invested in building a future-proof network in Sioux City, designed to handle the rapidly evolving technology needs of our residential and business customers," said Sparklight Sioux City general manager Mike Drahota. "We understand that families and businesses are reliant on the Internet in their day-to-day lives and we are committed to providing fast, reliable and local service that our community can count on."

Sparklight launched Gigabit Internet service to Sioux City residential customers in 2016, well before many others in the industry. The current infrastructure upgrade paves the wat for faster download speeds, enhanced streaming and gaming, and uninterrupted connections in multidevice homes.

"Looking to the future, we are laying the groundwork for 10 Gigabit (10G) speeds and investing in a new era of innovation that will not only further enrich the lives of our customers but contribute to the economic development of Sioux City," Drahota added.